East Texas Food Bank joins statewide coalition calling for reversal of food bank funding cuts

The Surplus Agricultural Product Grant is meant to help food banks get fresh produce from local growers that would otherwise be wasted.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank joined in a statewide coalition calling for the cuts to food bank funding to be reversed.

The cuts food banks are trying to reverse target the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant.

"It allows Texas food banks like us here, the East Texas Food Bank, to purchase fresh produce from farmers that would have otherwise been wasted," Lauren Barnes, Communications Director of the East Texas Food Bank, said.

Sarah Miller is just one East Texan who relies on fresh fruits and vegetables being available at our food pantries.

"It's going to be hard, especially for people like me that have dietary restrictions," Miller said.

Miller has celiac disease which means she can't eat anything with wheat flour in it. That means foods like spaghetti and mac and cheese are donated right back to the food bank.

"For me being able to have, you know, a box that has fresh fruit and vegetables, that makes it so much easier for me to be able to cook and to be able to eat healthily," Miller said.

Barnes says last spring, the Texas Department of Agriculture was told to cut their budget by 5%.

"That resulted from this past October in a 44% cut to this program," Barnes said. "So it actually cut $1.9 million of funding across the whole state."

The East Texas Food Bank says they'll be missing out on nearly $100,000 worth of funding. That equates to more than 700,000 pounds of produce.

It's unclear if and when the cuts could be reversed but if it doesn't happen before May 31, it can't be changed.