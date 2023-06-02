East Texas Food Bank names its next chief executive officer

Current ETFB CEO Dennis Cullinane previously announced he will retire at the end of June after serving 13 years at the food bank.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired on May 31, 2023.

The East Texas Food Bank has named the person who will succeed Dennis Cullinane as the nonprofit's next CEO.

David Emerson, who most recently served as executive director of the Midwest Food Bank, was announced as the chief executive officer on Friday.

“We are pleased that David will become our sixth CEO in our 35 year history,” said Jeff Johnston, chair of the ETFB board. “We wanted someone who understands food banking and his previous non-profit experience in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area will be a great benefit to this organization.”

He has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience.

“I have a heart for feeding the community,” Emerson said. “I grew up in southern Arkansas and saw the need. I have a desire to continue the mission of the East Texas Food Bank and to address food insecurity in this region and especially in the rural communities. I hope to continue providing healthy and nutritious food and more produce to our neighbors. It’s also important to build on the partnerships we have with agencies.”

According to the ETFB's announcement, Emerson helped in restarting operations for the Midwest Food Bank in Texas, increased revenue from $9 million to $25 million and grew the operations from 40 agency partners to 100 in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

His nonprofit experience includes time at the American Red Cross in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.