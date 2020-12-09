East Texas Food Bank produce distribution serves more than 1,000 in Longview

Lauren Barnes, the food bank’s spokeswoman, said 1,087 families received the free provisions in the group’s first produce-specific distribution in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — More than 1,000 families received free produce and milk Friday morning at the Longview Fairgrounds in a continued effort by the East Texas Food Bank to offset a hunger crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauren Barnes, the food bank’s spokeswoman, said 1,087 families received the free provisions in the group’s first produce-specific distribution in Longview. The food bank was in Longview on April 30 for a free distribution of shelf-stable food.

Barnes said in a normal year, one in five East Texans — including one in four children — face hunger. With layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts from the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers have increased to one in four East Texans with one in three of those children.