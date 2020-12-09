East Texas Food Bank produce distribution serves more than 1,000 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — More than 1,000 families received free produce and milk Friday morning at the Longview Fairgrounds in a continued effort by the East Texas Food Bank to offset a hunger crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lauren Barnes, the food bank’s spokeswoman, said 1,087 families received the free provisions in the group’s first produce-specific distribution in Longview. The food bank was in Longview on April 30 for a free distribution of shelf-stable food.
Barnes said in a normal year, one in five East Texans — including one in four children — face hunger. With layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts from the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers have increased to one in four East Texans with one in three of those children.
You can read more about this story from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.