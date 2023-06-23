East Texas Food Bank to provide emergency pantry items in Longview helping those who lost power

Emergency food boxes full of produce and nonperishable food will be given away at the Longview Fairgrounds from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Many East Texans who went days without power had no other options but to throw out spoiled food leading to a need for nonperishable items.

On Friday morning, the East Texas Food Bank will provide emergency food boxes full of produce and nonperishable items in Longview. The event is at the Longview Fairgrounds from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

For local resident Ulysses Johnson Jr., getting this free food helps him go the extra mile to distribute it to his neighbors without vehicles.

"I got like maybe about six different families that I cater to," Johnson said. "Elderly people and young people that (aren't) be able to go pick up the food, so I take my truck out there and I load it up and take it to other people."

The 66-year-old said he’s been feeding those in need before the food bank was even established. He mentioned how he used to host local barbecues and fish fries during his weekends for those in need. After getting injured and seeing the food bank make its mark on the community, he continued delivering food to his neighbors.

This wouldn't be possible for Johnson without the help of local volunteers at the East Texas Food Bank.

"We’re going to have emergency boxes and fresh produce available for families that had been stricken with this recent power outage," said CEO of East Texas Food Bank Dennis Cullinane.

Cullinane said many people may have taken a financial hit from the power outages, which is why they are ready to provide not just hunger relief but economic relief as well.

"We're prepared to serve 1,700 families in Longview," Cullinane said. "You can just show up, there's no identification that's gonna be required. If you come to sit in the heat in your car we know you need help so don't feel ashamed."