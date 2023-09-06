East Texas Food Bank recognizes state senator, Tyler ISD schools and others as hunger heroes

“This group of honorees exemplifies the commitment needed in the fight against hunger,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank on Wednesday honored several people and groups, including a state senator and Tyler ISD high schools, at the fourth annual Hunger Hero Awards as part of Hunger Action Month.

Recipients of the Hunger Hero awards included State Sen. Robert Nichols, of Jacksonville (individual supporter), Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School (community partner organization), Datamax Inc. (corporate partner) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (ministry partner).

“This group of honorees exemplifies the commitment needed in the fight against hunger,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Record numbers of East Texans are seeking help to feed their families because of inflation. ETFB gave out 27 million meals to 151,000 households in our past fiscal year.”

Nichols was instrumental in pushing for food bank priorities, including funding approved in the 88th Texas legislative session to help alleviate food insecurity.

Tyler ISD's Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School were awarded the community partner award for helping the ETFB’s BackPack program through the annual Pantry Raid for 33 years.

Datamax Inc. received the corporate partner award for its regular volunteering with ETFB and monetary donations. They also give out information about the food bank on their voicemail.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints earned the ministry partner award for volunteering during an emergency food drive after the ice storm power outages in Smith County this year. The church members also volunteer every week and the church donated 42,000 pounds of food to ETFB.