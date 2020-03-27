TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank announced locations for their food box distributions with Tyler ISD next week.

The East Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday- TJ Austin Elementary

Tuesday- Griffin Elementary, Caldwell Academy and Boulter Middle

Wednesday- Peete Elementary, Moore Magnet and Hubbard Middle

Thursday- Griffin Elementary, Caldwell Academy and Boulter Middle

Friday- Three Lakes Middle, Moore Magnet and Hubbard Middle

Please see the attached media advisory for more information.

There will be a second food box distribution Tuesday in Lufkin at the Angelina County Expo Center.

The boxes contain groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables. The boxes will provide 16 meals.

If you want to receive a meal free, you need to provide a name, address and the number of people in your household.