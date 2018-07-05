The East Texas Food Bank, along with the National Association of Letter Carriers will be a part of the country's largest single-day food drive, Stamp Out Hunger, on Saturday.

With the drive, East Texans will be provided with an easy way to give food to those in need in their area.

People can drop off donations of non-perishable goods next to their mailboxes before their mail is delivered on Saturday.

Those donations will be picked up by letter carriers that day as they deliver mail.

The East Texas Food Bank will, then, pick up those goods to distribute to their partner agency network.

In 2017, East Texans donated more than 32,000 pounds of food.

Millions of Americans are affected by hunger, and pantries that are filled throughout the holidays are sparse by the springtime.

The summer also marks the end of school meal programs for millions of kids who depend on them, and they have to look for other nutrition sources during that time.

© 2018 KYTX