East Texas Food Bank to start offering mobile pantry in Frankston

The drive-thru mobile pantry is open to anyone in need of food and there are no ID requirements.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKSTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2022.

The East Texas Food Bank announced Friday the nonprofit will start offering a new mobile pantry serving produce and meat in Frankston monthly.

The service will be available on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon starting next Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston, located at 161 Weldon St.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 13.9% of the residents are food insecure or 8,060 people according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The drive-thru mobile pantry is open to anyone in need of food and there are no ID requirements, the food bank announcement said.

According to the food bank, it currently has seven partner agencies that operate food pantries in Frankston, Elkhart and Palestine along with special programs giving seniors a monthly box of food and children backpacks of food through their school.