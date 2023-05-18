East Texas Food Bank's Summer Food Program kicks off June 6

According to the ETFB, more than 32,000 meals were served to children during the summer of 2022.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the 2022 kickoff to the East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program.

Food insecurity is an issue for youth across East Texas.

That's why the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) is launching its annual Summer Food Program on June 6.

"The East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program provides breakfasts and/or lunches to children at a number of locations throughout our service area," the ETFB said. "These meals are available for free to children 18 years of age or younger. There is no need to register and no proof of income is required."

The following locations will be serving food to kids across the region (days and hours of operation will vary by location - check here for dates/times):

Bigmama's Love Arc - 1420 S. Main St. Ste. 16 in Lindale

Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines (Carlile) - 1500 Positive Pl. in Marshall

Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines (Waskom) - 225 School Ave. in Waskom

Boys & Girls Club off Kilgore - 724 Harris St. in Kilgore

Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines (Gregg County) - 610 Garfield Dr. in Longview

Carthage Libby School - 425 Davis St. in Carthage

Ceaugry & WB Houston Center - 1313 N. Palace Ave. in Tyler

Emmet J. Scott Park - 1710 N. Confederate Ave. in Tyler

First UMC Quitman - 406 E. Lane St. in Quitman

Gladewater Church of the Nazarene - 401 W. Upshur Ave. in Gladewater

Glass Recreation Center - 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler

Grapeland Early Learning Center - 766 N. Olive St. in Grapeland

Grapeland Elementary - 796 N. Olive St. in Grapeland

Heart Dream Fellowship - 1315 Calloway St. in Marshall

Ignite Youth Group - 1125 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant

Jarvis Christian University - 1470 E. Hwy. 80 in Hawkins

Liberty Arms Apartments - 2601 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Lindale ISD Early Childhood Center - 201 Stadium Dr. in Lindale

Lindale ISD EJ Moss - 415 Eagle Spirit Dr. in Lindale

Longview Arboretum & Nature Trail - 706 W. Cotton St. in Longview

Mineola Elementary School - 712 W. Patten St. in Mineola

Mineola Primary School - 1555 W. Loop 564 in Mineola

New Life Fellowship Church - 522 Beverly St. in Carthage

P.T. Cole Park - 1001 S. Vine Ave. in Tyler

PATH - 1708 N. Bois D'Arc in Tyler

Rose Valley Apartments - 1007 NNW Loop 323 in Tyler

The Lighthouse Learning Center - 400 McMurrey Dr. in Tyler

The REC - 301 Terry St. in Whitehouse

TX Ace Boys & Girls Club - 1400 W. Loop 304 in Crockett

Tyler Public Library - 201 S. College Ave. in Tyler

WIC Amherst - 225 E. Amherst Dr. Ste. 800 in Tyler

WIC Jacksonville - 335 Neches St. in Jacksonville

WIC Broadway - 815 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Wood Intermediate School - 307 Wingo Way in Wills Point