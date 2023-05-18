East Texas Food Bank's Summer Food Program kicks off June 6

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the 2022 kickoff to the East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program.
Food insecurity is an issue for youth across East Texas.
That's why the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) is launching its annual Summer Food Program on June 6.
"The East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program provides breakfasts and/or lunches to children at a number of locations throughout our service area," the ETFB said. "These meals are available for free to children 18 years of age or younger. There is no need to register and no proof of income is required."
The following locations will be serving food to kids across the region (days and hours of operation will vary by location - check here for dates/times):
- Bigmama's Love Arc - 1420 S. Main St. Ste. 16 in Lindale
- Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines (Carlile) - 1500 Positive Pl. in Marshall
- Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines (Waskom) - 225 School Ave. in Waskom
- Boys & Girls Club off Kilgore - 724 Harris St. in Kilgore
- Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines (Gregg County) - 610 Garfield Dr. in Longview
- Carthage Libby School - 425 Davis St. in Carthage
- Ceaugry & WB Houston Center - 1313 N. Palace Ave. in Tyler
- Emmet J. Scott Park - 1710 N. Confederate Ave. in Tyler
- First UMC Quitman - 406 E. Lane St. in Quitman
- Gladewater Church of the Nazarene - 401 W. Upshur Ave. in Gladewater
- Glass Recreation Center - 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler
- Grapeland Early Learning Center - 766 N. Olive St. in Grapeland
- Grapeland Elementary - 796 N. Olive St. in Grapeland
- Heart Dream Fellowship - 1315 Calloway St. in Marshall
- Ignite Youth Group - 1125 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant
- Jarvis Christian University - 1470 E. Hwy. 80 in Hawkins
- Liberty Arms Apartments - 2601 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler
- Lindale ISD Early Childhood Center - 201 Stadium Dr. in Lindale
- Lindale ISD EJ Moss - 415 Eagle Spirit Dr. in Lindale
- Longview Arboretum & Nature Trail - 706 W. Cotton St. in Longview
- Mineola Elementary School - 712 W. Patten St. in Mineola
- Mineola Primary School - 1555 W. Loop 564 in Mineola
- New Life Fellowship Church - 522 Beverly St. in Carthage
- P.T. Cole Park - 1001 S. Vine Ave. in Tyler
- PATH - 1708 N. Bois D'Arc in Tyler
- Rose Valley Apartments - 1007 NNW Loop 323 in Tyler
- The Lighthouse Learning Center - 400 McMurrey Dr. in Tyler
- The REC - 301 Terry St. in Whitehouse
- TX Ace Boys & Girls Club - 1400 W. Loop 304 in Crockett
- Tyler Public Library - 201 S. College Ave. in Tyler
- WIC Amherst - 225 E. Amherst Dr. Ste. 800 in Tyler
- WIC Jacksonville - 335 Neches St. in Jacksonville
- WIC Broadway - 815 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler
- Wood Intermediate School - 307 Wingo Way in Wills Point
According to the ETFB, more than 32,000 meals were served to children during the summer of 2022.