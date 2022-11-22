East Texas food pantry reports stolen trailer right before Thanksgiving

This trailer played an important role by transporting donated food from the East Texas Food Bank to the Swan Food Pantry.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWAN, Texas — An East Texas food pantry needs the community's help in searching for its trailer that was stolen earlier this week.

Jeremiah Dollgener is the owner of the trailer and a member of First Baptist Church - Swan that hosts a food distribution, Swan Food Pantry every Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dollgener said this trailer played an important role of transporting the donated food from the East Texas Food Bank to the food pantry.

"This is a small inconvenience," Dollgener said. "But we will still do the work of God and take what has happened and turn it to a good thing by continuing to serve people and this will not derail us from doing this."

In the meantime, Dollgener's brother-in-law has donated a trailer to the food pantry so they were able to prepare for today's food distribution which they are hoping to feed 200 people.

Dollgener has filed a police report with the Smith County Sheriff's Office. He hopes the people who stole it will return it, no questions asked.

The homemade trailer is 14 feet long. It has a wooden floor and brand new wiring. It has special markings because the youth spray-painted the trailer from red to black.

The trailer also has a bent axel when you drive the wheel rides uneven. The trailer's plate number is 737666K.

"No judgment here, just a plea to give it back," Dollgener said. "If you can't just bring it back then come confess and we will love them."