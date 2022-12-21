x
East Texas football athletes announce their college choice during National Signing Day

Check out where local athletes will be playing football at the next level here.

TYLER, Texas — With the early signing period for 2023 starting Wednesday, several East Texas athletes are announcing where they intend to play football at the collegiate level. 

Lindale's Will Hutchens has committed to Sam Houston State University. 

Longview ISD's Jalen Hale will head to the University of Alabama. 

Chapel Hill Bulldog Keviyan Huddleston will go to Texas Christian University, and fellow Bulldog Tyson Berry will head to San Diego State University. 

Gilmer ISD's Rohan Fluellen will also head to TCU. 

Mineola Yellowjacket Dawson Pendergrass to Baylor University.

