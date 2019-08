TYLER, Texas — Longview and John Tyler will meet once again this season in the 96th clash between the two rivals.

This time, the showdown will be in front of a national TV audience.

Officially announced on Tuesday, the Week 3 game between the Lobos and Lions will be featured on the 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase on Thursday, September 12, at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

