East Texas fugitive convicted of murder arrested after being on the run for 11 months

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who’s been on the run for nearly a year is now behind bars.



According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Matthew Edgar.



In January 2022, Edgar was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19. The murder occurred in October 2020. However, he skipped out on the third day of trial and had been missing ever since. Ultimately, a jury sentenced him to 99 years in prison, even in his absence.



In 2015, Edgar was also found guilty of evading arrest and detention, and causing seriously bodily injury. He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years probation.



The SCSO says he was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail after his capture.



