East Texas Fun Filled Weekend Events

Check Out These Fun Events This Weekend

TYLER, Texas — If you're looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events.

2022 Pilot Club of Quitman Chili Cook-off: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister, Quitman, come out and enjoy chili bade by East Texas cooks. There will be entertainment, a raffle and a live auction. Tickets can be bought at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. To see all of the chili cook-off contestants visit https://www.facebook.com/Quitman-Pilot-Club-242309555962742 .

Arbor Day: Saturday the Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division is hosting two tree planting events in celebration of Arbor Day. One planting will begin at 10 a.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., and the other begins at 3 p.m. at T.R. Griffith Park, 2930 N. Carter Blvd. Participants are encouraged to show up early to each event to check-in, get a t-shirt, meal ticket and the cache to win a giveaway. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.bit.ly/TylerArborDay22 . To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation and the Tree City USA program visit ArborDay.org/TreeCityUSA .