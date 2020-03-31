TYLER, Texas — For the last few years, Clara Wyrick has worked to spread joy to others. She is not letting the coronavirus outbreak put a hold on her calling.

"Everything's kind of like dark and gloomy and cloudy and I just think we just need a brighten up,” said Wyrick.

The 11-year-old set up a donation station by her front door for people in the Woods neighborhood in Tyler to come and get a bear to participate in a neighborhood bear hunt. All that is required is either a donation or a note of gratitude.

"I would like to pass out as many bears I as I could, like, all the bears that we have that have been donated,” Wyrick explained.

Clara goes around her neighborhood regularly for the bear hunt to leave notes she writes herself on windows with bears.

“I see you and I love you,” Wyrick said. “Because they are bringing joy.”

Clara has around 250 bears left still, but they are not technically hers. They are bears that were given to her from Hunger 4 Love, an organization she’s been working with since she was eight years old.

“I started when there was this like Christmas event under the bridge, I think when I was eight, and they had all these leftover bears,” Wyrick explained. “I was just thinking like, 'What are you going to do with these extra bears?' They were like, 'We're just going to, I guess, save them for something.' I was like, 'I know I'll do something with them.'”

She began passing out bears at stores like Sam’s Club and Target for the next several years during the holiday season with those leftover bears.

"It just feels so nice,” said Clara. “It’s just like, makes my heart tingle."

The money Clara’s receiving from the bear donations will go back to Hunger 4 Love.

Clara’s working to spread the same joy she sees at Christmas time during the pandemic.

"I am delivering bears to the elderly who don't have bears anymore," Wyrick said. "So they can be happy as well."

She is also working out a way to deliver bears to health care workers.

"They deserve something right now because they're, they're working super duper hard,” Wyrick explained. “I can't even imagine how hard they're working."

The bears are in factory sealed bags, and Clara’s mom says they have plenty of masks and gloves to deliver them if people are interested.

If you’d like to receive a bear or have one delivered for yourself or someone else, you can reach out to clarabears2care@gmail.com.





