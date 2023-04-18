EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

The church is seeking donations for critical repairs.

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

The church says they are in dire need of repairs to function efficiently and to restore the church to its original beauty. The church needs extensive repairs to the heating and cooling system to bring them up to date with the latest standard requirements. The building structure needs repairs to the roof after several bad storms, along with repairs to the gutters that have been knocked loose causing a safety hazard. The parking lot needs to be resurfaced and repainted to make the spaces clearly visible. The PA system, as well, needs to be updated because of connection and mechanical issues.

They say their most pressing need is for $3,000 worth of Freon to get their air conditioner fixed.

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

Check out the video above for more on the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.