EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Discovery Science Place

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

The DSP says they hope to raise $10,000, thanks to a $5,000 matching donation from a generous donor. Funds raised on ETGD will go toward building improvements.

"Since our building is pretty old there are many repairs needed, such as the HVAC system, plumbing in both bathrooms and roof repair on the annex building," the DSP said. "Anything you can give would help us tremendously."

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

