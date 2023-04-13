EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Finn's Friends

Finn's Friends is a nonprofit organization that vigorously participates in the fight to end Duchenne.

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

Finn's Friends is a nonprofit organization that vigorously participates in the fight to end Duchenne, assists families with the overwhelming costs associated with this disease, and supports the DMD community. Funds raised are allocated to assist families with the overwhelming costs of caring for a child with Duchenne. They assist with mobility equipment, home modifications, travel expenses to see physicians, etc. They also support and fund the DMD program at UMass in Worcester, MA. There are overwhelming costs associated with this rare and fatal disease and we must join together and fight for every family in need.

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

