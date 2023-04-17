EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Smith County Historical Society

They say their most pressing need is for $3,000 worth of Freon to get their air conditioner fixed.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

The Smith County Historical Society has one of the largest collections of Smith County history. For the past 63 years the society has been dedicated to discovering, collecting, and preserving the vast amount of data, records, and other physical items related to the history of Smith County. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

Check out the video above for more on the Smith County Historical Society.