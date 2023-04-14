EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Theatre Longview

Theatre Longview is raising funds for their first full-length musical in five years.

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

On Thursday, CBS19 featured Theatre Longview.

Theatre Longview is raising funds for their first full-length musical in five years, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Musical productions are substantially more costly to produce than non-musical plays. Licensing and script/music fees are upwards of three times the amount of plays. Also, the group performs in the historic Longview Community Center which is a wonderful performance space, but has outdated lighting and sound systems. Due to the limitations of the community center's systems and the need to make this musical sound and look as professional as possible, Theatre Longview plans to utilize any funds raised for professional lighting, sound and effects.

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

