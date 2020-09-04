East Texas is well known for the pine trees, high school football and some of the best fishing in the Lone Star State. But, it's also known for being incredibly charitable.

East Texas Giving Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for local nonprofits.

The 18-hour online giving challenge officially occurs on Tuesday, April 28, but you can start making an impact today by donating to one of the participating nonprofits. You can also see which charities are in need of critical funds due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

This event is designed to inspire people to give generously of both time and treasure to nonprofits helping to make our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all.

The East Texas Communities Foundation is excited to offer prize money to participating nonprofits. Additionally, many nonprofits have raised matching funds to help donated dollars go even further.

In 2019, 185 area nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day, combining for more than $1,300,000 in donations.

For a full, alphabetical list of participating charities, click here.

"We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” - Winston S. Churchill









