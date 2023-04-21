EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance

The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance is the leading advocate for Hispanic business and civic interests in the Greater Tyler Metropolitan area.

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance is the leading advocate for Hispanic business and civic interests in the Greater Tyler Metropolitan area. They fulfill this mission through assisting East Texas Hispanic owned businesses toward sustained growth and connect businesses with one of the fastest growing population group, the Hispanic community. They host small business and entrepreneurial certificate programs, business workshops, and seminars in Tyler.

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

