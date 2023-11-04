EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Tyler Museum of Art

On Tuesday, CBS19 featured the Tyler Museum of Art which seeks to raise $30,000.

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

