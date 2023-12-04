EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights United Way of Rusk County

The funds raised by the United Way of Rusk County will be used to support and serve the agencies of Rusk County.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is right around the corner!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

On Wednesday, CBS19 featured the United Way of Rusk County.

The funds raised by the United Way of Rusk County will be used to support and serve the agencies of Rusk County by increasing the community's understanding of human needs, and to mobilize resources to meet those needs.

Even though Giving Day is officially two weeks away, you can go ahead and give today! This year's event hopes to raise $3 million.

Check out the video above for more on the United Way of Rusk County.