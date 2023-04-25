EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY: CBS19 spotlights Women's Symphony League of Tyler

The Women's Symphony League proudly supports the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and encourages music education within Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The largest day of giving across East Texas is here!

East Texas Giving Day will take place Tuesday, April 25, and more than 300 nonprofits from across the region are seeking monetary donations to fund projects and programs, or get specialized equipment.

The Women's Symphony League proudly supports the East Texas Symphony Orchestra (ETSO) and encourages music education within Tyler. The organization lifts up the ETSO through donations and volunteering. The WSL invites you to join them in this effort with your donation.

"Together, we can make a difference in arts and education," the WSL said.

This year's East Texas Giving Day event hopes to raise $3 million.

Check out the video above for more on the Women's Symphony League of Tyler.