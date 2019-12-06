A 72-year-old grandfather and former daycare owner was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The defendant, Danny Ray Gray, of Marshall, was charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old. The crime occurred on or about July 9, 2018, according to the indictment.

71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin sentenced Gray on Tuesday, following an open plea and hearing held Monday.

