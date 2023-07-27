Beloved East Texas grocery store closing after 30 years in business

Keith Langston, owner of Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy, announced he would be shutting down after three remarkable decades.

BIG SANDY, Texas — A beloved locally-owned grocery store is closing its doors after 30 years in business.

Keith Langston, owner of Two Rivers Grocery and Market located at 712 W. Broadway St. in Big Sandy, announced he would be shutting down after three remarkable decades serving East Texans.

Langston released the following statement regarding his decision:

"It is with a mix of emotions that I write this letter to you today. After 30 remarkable years, it is with both a heavy heart and a sense of gratitude that I must announce Two Rivers Grocery and Market will be closing its doors. This decision was not made lightly, and we bid farewell to an era that has been filled with countless memories, cherished relationships, and unwavering support. It has been an incredible journey, and I am sincerely grateful for the dedication and support you have shown throughout this time.

When we first opened our doors, our primary mission has been to provide quality groceries, exceptional customer service, and a warm, welcoming environment for all who entered. Little did we know the incredible journey that awaited us and the incredible people we would meet along the way.

We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our loyal customers. Without your unwavering support, we would not have thrived and grown throughout the years. You have welcomed us into your homes, shared your stories, and allowed us to be a part of your lives. We have witnessed moments of joy, celebrations, and sometimes even sorrow. From the friendly conversations at the checkout lines to the relationships that blossomed over the years, your patronage has meant more to us than words can express. Your faith in our store and the connections we have formed go far beyond business transactions; they have become the building blocks of a tight-knit community.

To our extraordinary team of employees, past and present, I want to express my deepest appreciation. Each one of you has played an integral role in the success of our store, and I am profoundly grateful for your hard work, loyalty, and unwavering commitment. Your smiling faces, helpful advice, and camaraderie have created an atmosphere that made our store more than just a place to shop—it became a community hub and a second home to many. Together, we have built a family here, and the bonds we have formed will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Together, we have weathered countless storms, embraced new technologies, and adapted to ever-changing trends. Our journey has not been without its challenges, but it is through these challenges that we have emerged stronger and more resilient. It is the memories we have made and the bonds we have formed that will endure long after the store's doors have closed. Although our store may be closing, we hope that the relationships and connections forged within its walls will endure. On behalf of everyone at Two Rivers Grocery and Market, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your loyalty, trust, and friendship over the past 30 years. It has been an honor to serve this community, and we will forever cherish the memories we have made together.