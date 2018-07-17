TYLER — Immigrant families across the nation are being reunited after being separated at the Mexico border.

What some people don’t realize is after these families are separated, the government does not arrange for them to get back together.

Now, one East Texas organization is facilitating those emotional encounters.

“The government is not providing any way to reunite the families. We may have families spread across several states and so we are trying to raise money for the travel expenses for the children and a caretaker to go with them,” said Sheila Thrash, a volunteer with the East Texas chapter of Justice for our Neighbors.

Sheila Thrash has been an educator for close to 30 years and says she’s worked with many immigrant children in the past.

“The idea that the families I work with could be separated breaks my heart. It has literally kept me up at night," said Thrash.

That’s why she’s asking the community to donate money to a GoFundMe account. She said that money will go directly to reuniting children with their parents.

“It’s airline fees, it’s gas money, it’s bus fees, travel expenses,” said Thrash.

Dalila Reynoso is the director of the organization and said Justice for our Neighbors is currently teaming up with another organization to help as many kids as they can.

“We have partnered with an organization out there in Arizona and with a group of immigration attorneys that are helping women and we know that some of those individuals are mothers and have their children in the Texas detention center,” said Reynoso.

Reynoso says, even if you can’t donate, you can still help.

“If they share the GoFundMe page they may have a family member or friend that can and is able to give,” said Reynoso.

She went on to say several families have already reached out to the organization to ask for help. If you would like to donate, you can do so on this GoFundMe link.

