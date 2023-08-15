East Texas gun range announces closure by end of year

People will have time to get products at a discounted price and members can take advantage of a prorated membership refund.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas indoor shooting range announced plans to close down permanently later this year.

Top Shot Indoor Range and Guns, located at 5685 E Loop 281 S in Longview, said in a Facebook post that the business will be closing its doors "later this year" and they thanked all of the customers who have visited the business over the years, especially those they've come to know personally.

"This will not be an easy process for us and we know so many of you will miss our facility," the post read.

People will have time to get products at a discounted price and members can take advantage of a prorated membership refund. The store hours will remain the same, the post stated. Special orders are not eligible for discounts.

The going out of business sale will include:

15% off on firearms and suppressors

20% off on ammo and optics

25% off on accessories

Major discounts on specific items including rental guns

Tickets over $10,000 will suffice for additional discounts

All members will be refunded for the time remaining on their membership after Aug. 15, 2023. People will need to come in person for their refund. Going forward, all shooters will use the range as non-members with pricing set at $20 for the primary shooter and $15 for each additional.

All suppressor sales will end on Sept. 2.