East Texas haunted attractions ready to provide thrills this spooky season

Below is a complied list of Halloween events across East Texas.

The pandemic has canceled many events for 2020, but there’s one time of the year where it’s not uncommon to see people wearing masks. As Halloween creeps up, even COVID-19 can’t take away the spooky season.

“What's more normal than a good haunted Halloween?” George Jones, owner of Corpse Grove Wicked Playground, said.

The thrill levels are expected to be off the charts this year at the haunted trail in Chapel Hill. It’s the fourth year for Corpse Grove and Jones says his crew has been working to expand the scariest attractions from years past.

"We've ramped it up quite a bit," he explained. "It's over a half a mile long, it's a good little walk, but there's a scare around every corner."

To ensure a spooky experience without any health spooks related to the pandemic, there are new guidelines for the trail.

“We put in place where we limit the number of groups that go in at a certain time so there's plenty of space between everybody,” Jones said. “We do ask everybody wears a mask that comes out, and all our actors will be in masks and we'll be going through and sanitizing after each group."

Corpse Grove: Wicked Playground will be open for the month of October. Jones doesn’t recommend kids under 12 to visit the haunted attraction.

"We don't recommend it for the young ones, but hey, parents, you know your children, you think they can handle it great," Jones said.

There are other spooky events happening around East Texas like the Haunted Walking Tour of Tyler, which has been so popular Alexis Jones decided to expand it to surrounding cities. A haunted tour will happen in the city of Mineola Saturday, Sept. 18, an overnight ghost hunt in Chapel Hill Saturday, Sept. 26, and back to Tyler for another tour Saturday, Oct. 3.

Jones says the details for his daughters haunted tours can be found on her Facebook page Interesting Arts or his website toursoftyler.com.

More Halloween events across East Texas: