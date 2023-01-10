FULL SCHEDULE: East Texas high school cheerleading squads to compete in UIL State Spirit Championships

TYLER, Texas — High school cheerleading squads from all across Texas will face off this week at the UIL Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth.
Spirit is an extracurricular activity that focuses on the traditional game day role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in schools supporting athletic teams. At the UIL Spirit State Championships, schools will compete in three categories: crowd leading, fight song, and band dance.
Multiple East Texas high schools will travel to the DFW area to take on the best in the Lone Star State.
East Texas cheer teams are scheduled to take the floor during the following times at the Fort Worth Convention Center:
Thursday, Jan. 12 (Arena)
- Shelbyville - 8:37AM
- Joaquin - 8:51AM
- Kerens - 8:58AM
- Linden-Kildare - 9:54AM
- Carlisle - 10:01AM
- Union Hill - 11:08AM
- Beckville - 1:31PM
- La Poynor - 3:09PM
- Lovelady - 3:30PM
- Garrison - 3:58PM
- Ore City - 4:33PM
- Chireno - 4:54PM
Thursday, Jan. 12 (Hall)
- Atlanta - 8:37AM
- Redwater - 8:41AM
- Mount Vernon - 8:44AM
- Mineola - 8:51AM
- Tatum - 9:54AM
- Central Heights - 10:47AM
- White Oak - 10:50AM
- Waskom - 11:29AM
- Woodville - 11:43AM
- Jefferson - 11:57AM
- Onalaksa - 12:19PM
- Mount Pleasant-Chapel Hill - 12:25PM
- Sabine - 1:17PM
- Hooks - 1:42PM
- Grand Saline - 2:03PM
- Palestine-Westwood - 2:27PM
- Queen City - 2:31PM
- Malakoff - 2:34PM
- Fairfield - 2:41PM
- New Diana - 2:45PM
- Paul Pewitt - 2:59PM
- Eustace - 3:02PM
- Daingerfield - 3:06PM
Friday, Jan. 13 (Arena)
- Carthage - 9:21AM
- Henderson - 9:32AM
- Pleasant Grove - 9:56AM
- Athens - 10:17AM
- Kilgore - 10:21AM
- Hudson - 11:13AM
- Mabank - 11:17AM
- Cumberland Academy - 11:20AM
- Kennedale - 12:13PM
- Sulphur Springs - 12:20PM
- Brownsboro - 12:30PM
- Paris - 1:40PM
- Van - 2:29PM
- Wills Point - 2:50PM
- Jacksonville - 2:54PM
- Pittsburg - 2:57PM
- Tyler-Chapel Hill - 3:22PM
- Gilmer - 3:25PM
- Livingston - 3:29PM
- Spring Hill - 3:39PM
- Palestine - 3:50PM
- North Lamar - 4PM
Friday, Jan. 13 (Hall)
- Texas High - 10:14AM
- Mount Pleasant - 11:45AM
- Whitehouse - 3:18PM
- Marshall - 4:14PM
- Longview - 4:18PM
- Lufkin - 5PM
- Hallsville - 6:20PM
- Pine Tree - 7:02PM
Saturday, Jan. 14 (Arena)
Tyler Legacy - 2:19PM
Per the UIL, the NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2023 UIL Spirit State Championships on January 12-14 from the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Fans can watch live online with a subscription on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit. Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android Devices.