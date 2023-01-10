FULL SCHEDULE: East Texas high school cheerleading squads to compete in UIL State Spirit Championships

Multiple East Texas high schools will travel to the DFW area to take on the best in the Lone Star State.

TYLER, Texas — High school cheerleading squads from all across Texas will face off this week at the UIL Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth.

Spirit is an extracurricular activity that focuses on the traditional game day role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in schools supporting athletic teams. At the UIL Spirit State Championships, schools will compete in three categories: crowd leading, fight song, and band dance.

East Texas cheer teams are scheduled to take the floor during the following times at the Fort Worth Convention Center:

Thursday, Jan. 12 (Arena)

Shelbyville - 8:37AM

Joaquin - 8:51AM

Kerens - 8:58AM

Linden-Kildare - 9:54AM

Carlisle - 10:01AM

Union Hill - 11:08AM

Beckville - 1:31PM

La Poynor - 3:09PM

Lovelady - 3:30PM

Garrison - 3:58PM

Ore City - 4:33PM

Chireno - 4:54PM

Thursday, Jan. 12 (Hall)

Atlanta - 8:37AM

Redwater - 8:41AM

Mount Vernon - 8:44AM

Mineola - 8:51AM

Tatum - 9:54AM

Central Heights - 10:47AM

White Oak - 10:50AM

Waskom - 11:29AM

Woodville - 11:43AM

Jefferson - 11:57AM

Onalaksa - 12:19PM

Mount Pleasant-Chapel Hill - 12:25PM

Sabine - 1:17PM

Hooks - 1:42PM

Grand Saline - 2:03PM

Palestine-Westwood - 2:27PM

Queen City - 2:31PM

Malakoff - 2:34PM

Fairfield - 2:41PM

New Diana - 2:45PM

Paul Pewitt - 2:59PM

Eustace - 3:02PM

Daingerfield - 3:06PM

Friday, Jan. 13 (Arena)

Carthage - 9:21AM

Henderson - 9:32AM

Pleasant Grove - 9:56AM

Athens - 10:17AM

Kilgore - 10:21AM

Hudson - 11:13AM

Mabank - 11:17AM

Cumberland Academy - 11:20AM

Kennedale - 12:13PM

Sulphur Springs - 12:20PM

Brownsboro - 12:30PM

Paris - 1:40PM

Van - 2:29PM

Wills Point - 2:50PM

Jacksonville - 2:54PM

Pittsburg - 2:57PM

Tyler-Chapel Hill - 3:22PM

Gilmer - 3:25PM

Livingston - 3:29PM

Spring Hill - 3:39PM

Palestine - 3:50PM

North Lamar - 4PM

Friday, Jan. 13 (Hall)

Texas High - 10:14AM

Mount Pleasant - 11:45AM

Whitehouse - 3:18PM

Marshall - 4:14PM

Longview - 4:18PM

Lufkin - 5PM

Hallsville - 6:20PM

Pine Tree - 7:02PM

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Arena)

Tyler Legacy - 2:19PM

Per the UIL, the NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2023 UIL Spirit State Championships on January 12-14 from the Fort Worth Convention Center.