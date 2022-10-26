LIST: East Texas high school football games moved to Thursday due to threat of heavy rain

x
TYLER, Texas — With the potential for heavy rain on Friday, several East Texas high school football games have been moved to Thursday.

CBS19 has compiled the following list and will continue to add to it as more districts make decisions:

  • Longview @ Tyler High - Thursday, Oct. 27, 7PM
  • Harleton @ Beckville - Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30PM
  • Bullard @ Center - Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30PM
  • Overton @ Carlisle - Thursday, Oct. 27, 7PM
  • Garrison @ San Augustine - Thursday, Oct. 27, 7PM
  • Brownsboro @ Rusk - Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30PM
  • Timpson @ Shelbyville - Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30PM

    

