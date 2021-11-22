ROUND 3: East Texas high school football playoff matchups

x
TYLER, Texas — It's officially playoff time in Texas!

CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Round 3 high school football playoff matchups featuring East Texas teams!

Check it out below!

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

3A-DII

West Rusk vs. Daingerfield
6 p.m. - Lobo Stadium in Longview

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

5A-DI

Denton Ryan vs. Longview
3 p.m. - Memorial Stadium in Mesquite

5A-DII

Texas High vs. Port Neches-Groves
6 p.m. - Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, LA

4A-DI

Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill
8 p.m. - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler

4A-DII

Pleasant Grove vs. Quinlan Ford
1 p.m. - Parker Field in Mount Pleasant

Van vs. Gilmer
2 p.m. - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler

China Spring vs. Carthage
5 p.m. - Children's Health Stadium in Prosper

3A-DI

West vs. Malakoff
2 p.m. - Hanby Stadium in Mesquite

Mount Vernon vs. Gladewater
7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs

Diboll vs. Little River Academy
6 p.m. - Cougar Field in College Station

3A-DII

Waskom vs. Newton
7 p.m. - Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches

2A-DI

Beckville vs. Timpson
7 p.m. - Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches

