ROUND 3: East Texas high school football playoff matchups

TYLER, Texas — It's officially playoff time in Texas!
CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Round 3 high school football playoff matchups featuring East Texas teams!
Check it out below!
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
3A-DII
West Rusk vs. Daingerfield
6 p.m. - Lobo Stadium in Longview
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
5A-DI
Denton Ryan vs. Longview
3 p.m. - Memorial Stadium in Mesquite
5A-DII
Texas High vs. Port Neches-Groves
6 p.m. - Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, LA
4A-DI
Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill
8 p.m. - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler
4A-DII
Pleasant Grove vs. Quinlan Ford
1 p.m. - Parker Field in Mount Pleasant
Van vs. Gilmer
2 p.m. - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler
China Spring vs. Carthage
5 p.m. - Children's Health Stadium in Prosper
3A-DI
West vs. Malakoff
2 p.m. - Hanby Stadium in Mesquite
Mount Vernon vs. Gladewater
7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs
Diboll vs. Little River Academy
6 p.m. - Cougar Field in College Station
3A-DII
Waskom vs. Newton
7 p.m. - Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches
2A-DI
Beckville vs. Timpson
7 p.m. - Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches