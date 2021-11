ROUND 1: East Texas high school football playoff matchups

CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Week 1 high school football matchups featuring East Texas teams!

TYLER, Texas — It's officially playoff time in Texas!

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

5A - DII

Texas High vs. Fulshear

7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Texarkana

4A - DI

Dallas Lincoln vs. Paris

7:30 p.m. - Wildcat Stadium in Paris

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Palestine

7:30 p.m. - Yates Stadium in Willis

4A-DII

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton

7 p.m. - Hawk Stadium in Texarkana

Gilmer vs. Mexia

7:30 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Lindale

3A-DI

Mount Vernon vs. Jefferson

7 p.m. - Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg

Gladewater vs. Bonham

7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs

Diboll vs. Buna

7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Woodville

3A-DII

West Rusk vs. Hooks

7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Tatum

Daingerfield vs. Harmony

7 p.m. - Lobo Stadium in Longview

Newton vs. Harleton

7 p.m. - Roughrider Stadium in Center

2A-DI

Tolar vs. Cayuga

7 p.m. - Head Stadium in Alvarado

Timpson vs. Frankston

7 p.m. - Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville

Carlisle vs. Shelbyville

7 p.m. - Bulldog Stadium in Carthage

2A-DII

Tenaha vs. Burkeville

7 p.m. - Bulldog Field in Jasper

Chilton vs. Simms Bowie

7 p.m. - Panther Stadium in Bullard

1A-DI

Union Hill vs. Newcastle

6:30 p.m. - Rio Vista

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

6A - DII

Garland vs. Tyler Legacy

Friday at 7:30 p.m. - Williams Stadium in Garland

5A - DI

Magnolia West vs. Tyler

7 p.m. - Mustang Stadium in Magnolia

Longview vs. Magnolia

7 p.m. - Lobo Stadium in Longview

5A - DII

Montgomery vs. Nacogdoches

7 p.m. - Montgomery ISD Stadium in Montgomery

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Mount Pleasant

7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in College Station

Marshall vs. Bryan Rudder

7:30 p.m. - Maverick Stadium in Marshall

4A-DI

Vidor vs. Chapel Hill

7 p.m. - Turner Stadium in Humble

Kilgore vs. Huffman-Hargrave

7:30 p.m. - Driskell Stadium in Crockett

Lindale vs. Lumberton

7:30 p.m. - Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches

4A-DII

Carthage vs. Gatesville

7 p.m. - Bruce Field in Athens

Brownsboro vs. Pittsburg

7:30 p.m. - Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville

Van vs. Liberty-Eylau

7:30 p.m. - Pine Tree Pirate Stadium in Longview

Salado vs. Rusk

7:30 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in DeSoto

3A-DI

Pottsboro vs. Tatum

7 p.m. - Wildcat Stadium in Emory

Sabine vs. Mineola

7 p.m. - Panther Stadium in Bullard

Malakoff vs. Maypearl

7:30 p.m. - Panther Stadium in Hewitt

3A-DII

New Waverly vs. Hughes Springs

7 p.m. - Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

Elysian Fields vs. Kountze

7 p.m. - Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches

Waskom vs. Corrigan-Camden

7 p.m. Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville

Paul Pewitt vs. Troup

7:30 p.m. - Spring Hill Panther Stadium in Longview

Arp vs. DeKalb

7:30 p.m. - Rabbit Stadium in Atlanta

2A-DI

Lindsay vs. Alba-Golden

7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Blue Ridge

Beckville vs. Joaquin

7:30 p.m. - Lion Stadium in Henderson

Alto vs. Thorndale

7:30 p.m. - Blackcat Stadium in Mexia

Centerville vs. Rosebud-Lott

7:30 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Bremond

Garrison vs. Hawkins

7:30 p.m. - Bruce Bradshaw Stadium in New London

2A-DII

Lovelady vs. Hull-Daisetta

7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Woodville

Evadale vs. Cushing

7 p.m. - Red Devil Field in Huntington

1A-DI

Saint Jo vs. Leverett’s Chapel

7 p.m. - Prairiland

TAPPS D-I

Grace vs. Southwest Christian

7 p.m. - Southwest Christian



Grapevine Faith vs. Brook Hill

7:30 p.m. - Brook Hill