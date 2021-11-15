x
ROUND 2: East Texas high school football playoff matchups

CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Week 2 high school football playoff matchups featuring East Texas teams!

TYLER, Texas — It's officially playoff time in Texas!

CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Week 2 high school football matchups featuring East Texas teams!

Check it out below!

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

4A-DI

El Campo vs. Lindale
7 p.m. - Baylor University's McLane Stadium in Waco

4A-DII

Carthage vs. Hamshire-Fannett
7:30 p.m. - Randall Reed Stadium in Porter

3A-DI

Mount Vernon vs. Whitney
7 p.m. - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler

Malakoff vs. Pottsboro
7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs

Lorena vs. Woodville
7 p.m. - Mustang Stadium in Madisonville

2A-DII

Wortham vs. West Sabine
7 p.m. - Driskell Stadium in Crockett

Evadale vs. Bremond
7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Trinity

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

5A-DI

Lancaster vs. Longview
7:30 p.m. - Memorial Stadium in Mesquite

5A-DII

Texas High vs. Texas City
7:30 p.m. - Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

4A-DI

Kilgore vs. Stafford
7 p.m. - Sheldon ISD's Panther Stadium in Houston

Chapel Hill vs. Brazosport
7 p.m. - Randal Reed Stadium in Porter

Stephenville vs. Paris
7:30 p.m. - C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton

4A-DII

Quinlan Ford vs. Pittsburg
7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs

Van vs. Sunnyvale
7 p.m. - Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall

Gilmer vs. Caddo Mills
7 p.m. - Hanby Stadium in Mesquite

Bellville vs. Rusk
7:30 p.m. - Baylor University's McLane Stadium in Waco

3A-DI

Gladewater vs. Grandview
7 p.m. - Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City

West vs. Mineola
7 p.m. - City Bank Stadium in Forney

Diboll vs. Hallettsville
7 p.m. - Rattler Stadium in Navasota

3A-DII

West Rusk vs. New Waverly
7 p.m. - Driskell Stadium in Crockett

Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields
7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Tatum

Waskom vs. Troup
7 p.m. - Pine Tree Pirate Stadium in Longview

Newton vs. DeKalb
7:30 p.m. - Bulldog Stadium in Carthage

2A-DI

Holland vs. Shelbyville
7 p.m. - Bruce Field in Athens

Timpson vs. Thorndale
7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Fairfield

Centerville vs. Hawkins
7:30 p.m. - Palestine Westwood Panther Stadium in Palestine

Beckville vs. Hearne
7:30 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy

2A-DII

Mart vs. Lovelady
7 p.m. - Mustang Stadium in Madisonville

Tenaha vs. Chilton
7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Trinity

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

6A-DII

Tyler Legacy vs. Cedar Hill
11 a.m. - Globe Life Field in Arlington

5A-DII

Crosby vs. Marshall
2 p.m. - Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

4A-DII

Glen Rose vs. Pleasant Grove
2:30 p.m. - Ford Center in Frisco

