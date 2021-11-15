ROUND 2: East Texas high school football playoff matchups

TYLER, Texas — It's officially playoff time in Texas!
CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Week 2 high school football matchups featuring East Texas teams!
Check it out below!
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
4A-DI
El Campo vs. Lindale
7 p.m. - Baylor University's McLane Stadium in Waco
4A-DII
Carthage vs. Hamshire-Fannett
7:30 p.m. - Randall Reed Stadium in Porter
3A-DI
Mount Vernon vs. Whitney
7 p.m. - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler
Malakoff vs. Pottsboro
7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs
Lorena vs. Woodville
7 p.m. - Mustang Stadium in Madisonville
2A-DII
Wortham vs. West Sabine
7 p.m. - Driskell Stadium in Crockett
Evadale vs. Bremond
7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Trinity
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
5A-DI
Lancaster vs. Longview
7:30 p.m. - Memorial Stadium in Mesquite
5A-DII
Texas High vs. Texas City
7:30 p.m. - Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin
4A-DI
Kilgore vs. Stafford
7 p.m. - Sheldon ISD's Panther Stadium in Houston
Chapel Hill vs. Brazosport
7 p.m. - Randal Reed Stadium in Porter
Stephenville vs. Paris
7:30 p.m. - C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton
4A-DII
Quinlan Ford vs. Pittsburg
7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs
Van vs. Sunnyvale
7 p.m. - Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall
Gilmer vs. Caddo Mills
7 p.m. - Hanby Stadium in Mesquite
Bellville vs. Rusk
7:30 p.m. - Baylor University's McLane Stadium in Waco
3A-DI
Gladewater vs. Grandview
7 p.m. - Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City
West vs. Mineola
7 p.m. - City Bank Stadium in Forney
Diboll vs. Hallettsville
7 p.m. - Rattler Stadium in Navasota
3A-DII
West Rusk vs. New Waverly
7 p.m. - Driskell Stadium in Crockett
Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields
7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Tatum
Waskom vs. Troup
7 p.m. - Pine Tree Pirate Stadium in Longview
Newton vs. DeKalb
7:30 p.m. - Bulldog Stadium in Carthage
2A-DI
Holland vs. Shelbyville
7 p.m. - Bruce Field in Athens
Timpson vs. Thorndale
7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Fairfield
Centerville vs. Hawkins
7:30 p.m. - Palestine Westwood Panther Stadium in Palestine
Beckville vs. Hearne
7:30 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy
2A-DII
Mart vs. Lovelady
7 p.m. - Mustang Stadium in Madisonville
Tenaha vs. Chilton
7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Trinity
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
6A-DII
Tyler Legacy vs. Cedar Hill
11 a.m. - Globe Life Field in Arlington
5A-DII
Crosby vs. Marshall
2 p.m. - Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin
4A-DII
Glen Rose vs. Pleasant Grove
2:30 p.m. - Ford Center in Frisco