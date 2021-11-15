ROUND 2: East Texas high school football playoff matchups

CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Week 2 high school football playoff matchups featuring East Texas teams!

TYLER, Texas — It's officially playoff time in Texas!

Check it out below!

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

4A-DI

El Campo vs. Lindale

7 p.m. - Baylor University's McLane Stadium in Waco

4A-DII

Carthage vs. Hamshire-Fannett

7:30 p.m. - Randall Reed Stadium in Porter

3A-DI

Mount Vernon vs. Whitney

7 p.m. - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler

Malakoff vs. Pottsboro

7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs

Lorena vs. Woodville

7 p.m. - Mustang Stadium in Madisonville

2A-DII

Wortham vs. West Sabine

7 p.m. - Driskell Stadium in Crockett

Evadale vs. Bremond

7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Trinity

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

5A-DI

Lancaster vs. Longview

7:30 p.m. - Memorial Stadium in Mesquite

5A-DII

Texas High vs. Texas City

7:30 p.m. - Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

4A-DI

Kilgore vs. Stafford

7 p.m. - Sheldon ISD's Panther Stadium in Houston

Chapel Hill vs. Brazosport

7 p.m. - Randal Reed Stadium in Porter

Stephenville vs. Paris

7:30 p.m. - C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton

4A-DII

Quinlan Ford vs. Pittsburg

7 p.m. - Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs

Van vs. Sunnyvale

7 p.m. - Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall



Gilmer vs. Caddo Mills

7 p.m. - Hanby Stadium in Mesquite

Bellville vs. Rusk

7:30 p.m. - Baylor University's McLane Stadium in Waco

3A-DI

Gladewater vs. Grandview

7 p.m. - Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City



West vs. Mineola

7 p.m. - City Bank Stadium in Forney

Diboll vs. Hallettsville

7 p.m. - Rattler Stadium in Navasota

3A-DII

West Rusk vs. New Waverly

7 p.m. - Driskell Stadium in Crockett

Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields

7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Tatum

Waskom vs. Troup

7 p.m. - Pine Tree Pirate Stadium in Longview

Newton vs. DeKalb

7:30 p.m. - Bulldog Stadium in Carthage

2A-DI

Holland vs. Shelbyville

7 p.m. - Bruce Field in Athens

Timpson vs. Thorndale

7 p.m. - Eagle Stadium in Fairfield

Centerville vs. Hawkins

7:30 p.m. - Palestine Westwood Panther Stadium in Palestine

Beckville vs. Hearne

7:30 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy

2A-DII

Mart vs. Lovelady

7 p.m. - Mustang Stadium in Madisonville

Tenaha vs. Chilton

7 p.m. - Tiger Stadium in Trinity

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

6A-DII

Tyler Legacy vs. Cedar Hill

11 a.m. - Globe Life Field in Arlington

5A-DII

Crosby vs. Marshall

2 p.m. - Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

4A-DII