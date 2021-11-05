WEEK 11: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 11 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.
SCORES - FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Lufkin 0 - Waller 0 (1Q)
Mesquite 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q)
Pine Tree 0 - Hallsville 0 (1Q)
Tyler High 0 - Longview 0 (1Q)
Jacksonville 0 - Mount Pleasant 0 (1Q)
Chapel Hill 0 - Henderson 0 (1Q)
Kilgore 0 - Lindale 0 (1Q)
Marshall 0 - Nacogdoches 0 (1Q)
Texas High 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q)
Spring Hill 0 - North Lamar 0 (1Q)
Commerce 0 - Mineola 0 (1Q)
Brownsboro 0 - Van 0 (1Q)
Gilmer 0 - Pleasant Grove 0 (1Q)
Center 0 - Rusk 0 (1Q)
West Rusk 0 - Quitman 0 (1Q)
Tatum 0 - Sabine 0 (1Q)