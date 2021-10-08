x
WEEK 7: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW.

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 7 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 8

College Station 0 - Lufkin 0 (1Q)

Frankston 0 - Carlisle 0 (1Q) 

Rockwall 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q) 

Longview 0 - Highland Park 0 (1Q) 

Pine Tree 0 - Jacksonville 0 (1Q) 

Hallsville 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q) 

Kilgore 0 - Mabank 0 (1Q) 

Tyler High 0 - West Mesquite 0 (1Q) 

Bullard 0 - Canton 0 (1Q) 

Gladewater 0 - Atlanta 0 (1Q) 

Tatum 0 - New Boston 0 (1Q) 

Gilmer 0 - Spring Hill 0 (1Q) 

Carthage 0 - Center 0 (1Q) 

Troup 0 - Winona 0 (1Q) 

West Rusk 0  - Arp 0 (1Q) 

Big Sandy 0 - Hawkins 0 (1Q) 

