Local News

WEEK 5: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW.

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 5 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Gilmer 0 - Carthage 0 (1Q)

Porter 0 - Lufkin 0 (1Q)

San Augustine 0 - Alto 0 (1Q) 

Beckville 0 - Carlisle 0 (1Q) 

McKinney North 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q) 

Marshall 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q) 

Hallsville 0 - Jacksonville 0 (1Q) 

Palestine 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q) 

Nacogdoches 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q) 

Center 0 - Van 0 (1Q) 

White Oak 0 - Atlanta 0 (1Q) 

Sabine 0 - New Boston 0 (1Q) 

Malakoff 0 - Pittsburg 0 (1Q) 

Spring Hill 0 - Bullard 0 (1Q) 

Gladewater 0 - Tatum 0 (1Q) 

Athens 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q) 

Rusk 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q) 

Quitman 0 - Arp 0 (1Q) 

Troup 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q) 

