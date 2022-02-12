LIST: East Texas high school football teams move on to UIL state semifinals

Six East Texas teams are still alive in the UIL High School Football Playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Are you ready for some high school football (semifinals edition)?!

Six East Texas teams are still alive in the UIL High School Football Playoffs.

The following games are scheduled for this week to see who will move to the UIL state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington:

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Timpson (14-0) vs. Refugio (13-1) - Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress, 6 p.m.

Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1) - Ford Center in Frisco, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1) - Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0) - Alamodome in San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0) - Ford Center in Frisco, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0) - Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, 2 p.m.