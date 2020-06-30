East Texas high school football teams to wear helmet stickers promoting unity, equality

According to the Whitehouse Wildcats, the sticker will be worn by teams in District 9 5A-Division II.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — An East Texas football district will wear helmet stickers to promote unity and inclusion through sports.

According to the Whitehouse Wildcats, the sticker will be worn by teams in District 9 5A-Division II.

Those teams include:

Jacksonville

Pine Tree

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Texas High

Whitehouse

"The teams will wear this sticker on helmets as a testament that it is bigger than just a game," the team said. "We choose to use our platform to bring people together!"



Many sports figures, including Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, have pushed for equality and unity following the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Mahomes teaming up with NBA star LeBron James to encourage Americans to vote while fighting voter suppression.

Mahomes is uniting with James for the "More Than a Vote" campaign.

"We are Black athletes and artists working together," the campaign website says. "Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Arrowhead Report, Mahomes addressed the notion that athletes should "stick to sports," which has also been touted by Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham.

"We are people too," Mahomes said. "I feel like those people [who say stick to sports] have kids and they understand that their kid could play sports and their kids could possibly be in the same position that we’re in. They would want their kids to show their heart and show who they truly are and try to affect the world in the most positive way possible. That’s what we believe that we’re doing."