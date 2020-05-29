BULLARD, Texas — If you can't perform in person, why not make home your stage?

University Interscholastic League (UIL) competitions were cancelled because of COVID-19, including musical competitions. But, the changes are not holding back Bullard High School senior Bailey Bower.

Bower is one of five finalists in the All State Singer At Home Competition.

"You know since UIL, the state solo competition had been canceled, this studio took it upon themselves to give seniors who would be missing their last year of state an opportunity to still compete," Bower said.

She is competing alongside other choir students from Dallas, San Antonio and El Paso.

"It's validating to know that your hard work has paid off and that you get some sort of recognition for all the hard work that you've done. It's a wonderful feeling."

After submitting home videos of their performances and making it through the first round of judges, the public can vote for their favorite online.

Bower said she's most looking forward to hearing from fellow performer and competition judge, American opera singer, Jamie Barton.

"Just to be able to have that kind of connection and get feedback from somebody who is already in the industry and who has so much experience, is just invaluable."

Bower admitted the coronavirus hasn't made things easy, but it's not slowing down the 2020 grad either.

"I think we will definitely have the most memorable graduation of any graduating high school senior."

To vote for Bailey in the At Home Competition, visit the All State Singer Website. Winners will be announced May 30th.