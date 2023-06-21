East Texas Hispanic community sees growth in business, culture, faith as ethnicity becomes largest demographic in Texas

The growth can be seen in the rise of Hispanic-owned businesses, places for people to practice their faith in Spanish and cultural festivals across East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — For the first time in the state's history, Hispanic people officially make up the largest demographic in Texas, according to recent U.S. Census data.

And in East Texas, that's evident through a surge in Hispanic-owned businesses and a growing, diverse Latino community.

The latest data shows Hispanic and Latino Americans outnumber white residents and now make up the biggest share of Texas' population. Hispanic Texans made up 40.2% while the non-Hispanic white Texas population made up 39.8%. African-Americans made up 12.1% of the overall population, according to the figures.

"One in five persons, everywhere that you see, are Hispanic. This point is significant," said Manuel Reyes, senior business analyst at the Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research at UT Tyler.

Reyes pays very close attention to statistics and demographic data within East Texas.

"It's growing. It has been growing for the past 10 years," he said.

The growth can also be seen in the rise of Hispanic-owned businesses, places for people to practice their faith in Spanish and festivals celebrating culture across East Texas.

"Hispanics are taking an important role in the economy," Reyes said. "In the Texas economy, of course. And in this case, in East Texas, in Tyler, we have more and more people that are taking over important positions in companies, organizations, and government -- everywhere."

Leaders like Nancy Rangel, president and CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance, takes an active role to help community members thrive.

"We as the Hispanic Business Alliance. We work very closely with the city of Tyler, with the county, with the Chamber of Commerce, to really serve as that hub location for Hispanic endeavors," Rangel said.

And those endeavors and business ventures are pouring money back into the local economy.

"We see a lot of business growth, a lot of individuals who started businesses," Rangel said. "We've seen a high number of percentage growth there as well -- people that are contributing back to our economy (and) are making an impact, that are making a difference, that are pumping in millions of dollars into our local economy."

Rose City Fiesta kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler this past Saturday and showcased culture and diversity.

"It's really just a nice time for all of us to go out and celebrate and just have in an enjoyable moment of Hispanic and Latino culture," Rangel said.