East Texas hospital systems respond to 46 heat-related calls

Christus Health said its EMS crews have responded to 23 heat related emergencies in the past 48 hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As temperatures rise and many East Texans are experiencing power outages, East Texas hospital systems have reported responding to several heat-related calls.

UT Health said they've seen an increase in heat calls. Between last Friday and Monday, crews responded to 23 heat-related calls, 14 of which went to the ER and six went to UT hospitals.

Christus Health said its EMS crews have responded to 23 heat related emergencies in the past 48 hours.

In Harrison County, a 35-year-old lineman who worked with Appalachian Power in West Virginia and was helping to restore power in East Texas, told coworkers he was sick after working in the heat Monday. He was then given medical treatment, drank water and took a shower Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 John Oswalt said.