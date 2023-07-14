x
East Texas hospital systems respond to 31 heat-related calls

Christus Health said its EMS crews have responded to 17 heat related emergencies within the last 10 days.

TYLER, Texas — As temperatures rise and many East Texans are experiencing power outages, East Texas hospital systems have reported responding to several heat-related calls within the past couple of days.  

UT Health and EMS crews have responded to 17 heat-related calls in the last 10 days, 14 of which were transported to local UT hospitals.

The preventions for any heat illnesses is to take a lot of breaks, drink a lot of water, and implement electrolytes.

It is important to stay hydrated and avoid excessive physical activity when outside. Children and the elderly pose the most risk as well as immunocompromised individuals. 

If you know someone who is showing signs of heat-related illnesses and their symptoms worsen, you are advised to call 911. 

