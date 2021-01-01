East Texas hospitalizations stay above 15% for 17 days

As of Wednesday and Thursday, COVID-19 patients made up nearly 19% of hospital capacity in the region. On Monday, capacity was at 19.12%, a record for this area.

TYLER, Texas — For the last 17 days, East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates for Trauma Service Area Region G, which includes Tyler and Longview, remained above 15% of total hospital capacity.

Region G is made up of 19 counties in North East Texas and includes the counties covered in NET Health's region.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services showed there were 581 people in hospitals, but only 20 intensive care unit beds were available across the trauma service area.

As of Wednesday, the total reported COVID cases for Region G was around 41,208, an increase of 291 cases from Tuesday. Across the area, 1,401 deaths were reported.

NET Health data for Thursday showed, there have been 30,912 total cases of the virus and 595 deaths in the seven-county region since March.

Currently, there are 10,996 total active cases. As of Wednesday, NET Health reported 271 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals.