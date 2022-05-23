East Texas hospitals receive positive safety grades in spring ratings

Of nine East Texas hospitals, three received an A rating, five received a B and one received a C.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A number of East Texas hospitals received positive grades in safety ratings recently published by The Leapfrog Group.

Of nine East Texas hospitals, three received an A rating, five received a B and one received a C. The Leapfrog Group’s twice-a-year hospital grades are centered on preventing safety hazards in medical facilities.

For more than 20 years, the independent national watchdog organization has collected, analyzed and published hospital data relating to safety to continue moving the health care industry forward, according to the Leapfrog website.