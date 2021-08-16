East Texas hospitals work to recruit, retain employees amid COVID-19 surge, nurse shortage

UT Health East Texas Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Cummins said his health system is short-staffed after some workers left for other opportunities and other nurses, who he said were mostly unvaccinated, are sick with COVID-19.

"(This) has led us to close a significant number of beds because we don't have staff to take care of them, which put us in a position a week or so ago of cutting back on surgeries that needed patient beds so we could focus on heart disease, strokes as well as the COVID patients," Cummins said. "Unfortunately, as the number of COVID patients continues to rise, it challenges our system's ability to meet all the needs. It's far worse and far more challenging than it was in December or January."