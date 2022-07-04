Enhanced fire danger in East Texas

Below average rainfall plus high winds contributing to the fire warnings.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — East Texas is currently under an enhanced fire danger warning as high winds continue to whip through the area.

Low humidity and heavy winds are prime factors in creating fires. The area is also two to three inches below average rainfall, which adds to the level of danger.

"“Well with the enhanced fire danger as we enter the summer months of the year… low humidity, everything is drying out. Wind conditions currently, a small trash pile or a cigarette butt can start major grass fires," said Jacob Dooley, a firefighter for Rusk County Rescue.

There is not currently a burn ban in effect for Rusk County or their neighboring counties. However, Dooley and other fire officials urge residents not to burn outside for the time being to avoid a fire starting.

“We encourage no burning really. We’ve seen it happen recently, a small trash pile can set houses on fire, small pastures on fire, kill livestock," said Dooley, "We ask that no one burn, but if you do make sure you have a readily water source and tools available.”

If any residents see smoke or signs of a fire, officials urge them to call 911 or notify them immediately. Heavy winds can spread a fire extremely quick, and they say it's best that they arrive to the scene of a fire as soon as possible to prevent the spread.