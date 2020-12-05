TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Islamic Society (ETIS) will hold their annual open house Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

While this is the 17th year of the open house, the society will go virtual for the first time due to COVID-19.

The ETIS will do the open house through both Zoom and Facebook Live. They will share with the community details on Islam and the impact of COVID-19 on the East Texas Islamic community.

The ETIS is also providing meals to anyone that may need Tuesday night.

"For whoever wants to by and get a meal for that night," said Anwar Kalifa of the East Texas Islamic Society.

You can find out more about the open house and how to get a free meal on the East Texas Islamic Society Facebook page.