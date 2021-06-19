LIST: East Texas Juneteenth events

If you know of a local event celebrating Juneteenth, text the event information to (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston learned the Civil War was over and they were free.

According to Juneteenth.com, on that day, Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas and read General Order Number 3 which stated:

"The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer."

The news came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

The annual celebration on June 19 later became known as Juneteenth, which is now celebrated all over the U.S. In 2021, Congress also passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Below is a list of Juneteenth events in East Texas:

TYLER

June 18, 2021 - Juneteenth Celebration at The Folmar

14405 County Road 192 in Tyler

5:30 p.m.

MARSHALL

June 18-19, 2021 - Juneteenth Celebration at the George Washington Carver Community Center

2302 Holland St. in Marshall

Friday - 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m.

LONGVIEW

June 19, 2021 - Juneteenth Celebration at Broughton Recreation Center

801 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. in Longview

8:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE

June 19, 2021 - Juneteenth Celebration at Lincoln Park

Park Drive at Davis Avenue in Jacksonville

10 a.m.

NACOGDOCHES

June 19, 2021 - Juneteenth Parade at TJR Elementary School

411 N. Mound St. in Nacogdoches

10:15 a.m.

LUFKIN

June 19, 2021 - Juneteenth Parade at Brandon Park

1612 Keltys St. in Lufkin

11 a.m.